Rockford man barricades self in home, surrenders after 5 1/2 hour standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 53-year-old Vincent Czajka surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon after police say he barricaded himself in a Andrews Street home for several hours during a domestic incident.

Rockford Police officers surrounded a home in the 2100 block of Andrews Street around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, after receiving a call from a person inside the home, reporting a domestic violence situation.

Chief Dan O’Shea said officers arrived on scene and a man, identified as 53-year-old Vincent Czajka, barricaded himself inside the house.

Notified that Czajka was armed, police engaged in negotiations to get the suspect to surrender.

According to Assistant Deputy Chief Andre Brass, the suspect was holed up in the basement of the home while the caller locked themselves in an upper floor during the standoff.

Czajka eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He was charged with Phone Harassment.

Czajka is a registered sex offender and has a long criminal past, including forgery, aggravated arson, and burglary.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

