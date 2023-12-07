ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been found guilty of domestic battery, but not guilty of aggravated domestic battery, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney said Thursday.

Christopher Tinnie, 42, was arrested following an August 8th incident, in which he beat a woman, identified only as the mother of his children, after she told him to move out of the house.

Authorities said the woman alleged that he strangled her during the fight.

She suffered injuries to her face, arm, and leg which were visible to officers when she met with police the following day.

Tinnie faces up to 5 years in prison on the Domestic Battery charge and is scheduled to appear in court on January 10th, 2024.