ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is in jail after beating a woman with a pool cue and then attempting to run her and several others over with a pickup truck, according to the arrest report.

According to court documents, around 8:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of S. Third Street where a suspect was attempting to run people over.

When officers arrived, they spotted a 1999 Chevy half parked on the road and spotted a man, later identified as Jose Martinez, 27, running away from the scene. Police were able to chase Martinez and take him into custody in the 700 block of Seminary Street.

The victim told police that around 3 p.m., Martinez had been drinking heavily and began beating her with a pool stick after an argument.

The woman later fled to a neighbor’s house but Martinez later followed, according to police records. There, he began attacking her again, the officer reported.

Several onlookers tried to stop him, at which point Martinez reportedly got in the truck and drove it up into the yard, attempting to hit the woman and two others, all of whom were able to jump out of the way to avoid injury.

Martinez was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, domestic battery, driving on the sidewalk, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked license.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.