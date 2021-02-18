Rockford man beaten, robbed after meeting woman from dating app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 28-year-old man was beaten and robbed after he met a woman he had been talking with over a dating app.

Police say officers met the victim in the 1900 block of Kishwaukee Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The victim told police he had met the woman, got in her car and they drove around. At some point, the woman stopped the car and held the man down while two men beat him and robbed him.

The female suspect was described as a white female approximately 28-years-old, and the men were described black males in their 30’s, with medium builds, driving a black Honda Accord.