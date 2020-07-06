Rockford man beaten with pipe in home invasion attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a Rockford couple were attacked by a man who broke into their home Friday and beat a victim with a pipe.
According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the home in the 1900 block of Grant Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Police say the victims returned home and a suspect, described as a black male in his 20’s, approximately 6’1″ and wearing a mask, broke into the home and struck the male resident multiple times with a pipe.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Country music legend Charlie Daniels dies of stroke at 83
- Two men shot early Sunday morning in Rockford
- Rockford Police searching for silver sedan in connection with two shootings on Saturday
- Man nearly shot in the head while driving through Rockford apartment complex
- Rockford man shot in the leg while sitting in parked car
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!