Rockford man beaten with pipe in home invasion attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a Rockford couple were attacked by a man who broke into their home Friday and beat a victim with a pipe.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the home in the 1900 block of Grant Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Police say the victims returned home and a suspect, described as a black male in his 20’s, approximately 6’1″ and wearing a mask, broke into the home and struck the male resident multiple times with a pipe.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

