Rockford man brings happiness to winter with his snow sculptures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When the temperature drops below freezing, many people choose to stay in. But the snow and cold excite Rockford artist Fran Volz.

“I continued building every time it snowed,” he said Friday, showing off his sculptures of a mermaid and a goldfish which sit on his property at the corner of N. Church and John streets.

“Everybody just seems to really enjoy it. They tell me that it’s something fun, that they enjoy it as they’re going to work. It brightens their day. And now, with COVID, everybody’s staying inside, wanting to get out and see something like this,” Volz said.

Linda Schultz and Gayle Johnson help with the sculptures, and say watching Volz work is something special for them.

“It’s beautiful. Fran does beautiful work. It’s beautiful. Instead of staying home in the house, it’s ‘come out and enjoy the fresh air!'” Schultz said.

Johnson added, “A lot of people have been stopping, so he draw a lot of attention. It brings a smile to a lot of people’s faces.”

Volz said he studied the human figure and incorporates small details, like eyes and hair, into his pieces.

“I think that people appreciated it, that I was doing the human form, and I was doing it more serious,” Volz said. “I get just as much happiness out of them seeing my stuff as they do looking at it, so it’s a shared experience.”

Volz has won several snow sculpting competitions at Sinnissippi Park, but his two partners couldn’t do it this year. So, instead, he’s bringing his art to to the city’s West side.