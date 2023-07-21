ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s house in the middle of the night in an attempt to rekindle their relationship before beating her and injuring her daughter.

According to court documents, Edwin Rivas Jr., 32, broke into the residence in the 3500 block of Montrose Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Rivas allegedly grabbed the victim as she got out of bed and pleaded with her to reconsider their relationship.

After being told to leave, Rivas allegedly “changed his demeanor and realized that their relationship is over,” according to the police report.

Rivas then “picked [the victim] up and slammed her on the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head and right shoulder” before punching her in the head and face around 15 times.

The victim’s daughter was also injured while attempting to intervene, according to police.

Earlier in the day, Rivas had threatened to kill “any male she was with,” and had texted a picture of a gun to the victim, court documents show.

Rivas had also allegedly drove past the victim’s house a few hours before the break-in, according to the victim.

Rivas was charged with three counts of domestic battery, one count of aggravated stalking, criminal trespassing and home invasion.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $62,500 bond.