Rockford man busted on drug charges, outstanding warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Roger Jones was arrested at the Orton Keyes Development on Thursday after police say they caught him with cocaine and a large amount of currency.

According to Rockford Police, Jones had been banned from all Rockford Housing Authority properties and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers from the Rockford Housing Authority Unit say they spotted Jones on the property around 3:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Score Street.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery Warrant, Criminal Trespass to Land, and Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with Intent to Deliver.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

