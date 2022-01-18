Rockford man carjacked in his own driveway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 75-year-old Rockford man was carjacked by 3 suspects in his driveway on Cumberland Street in the Edgewater neighborhood on Monday, according to police.

Officers met with the victim around 10:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cumberland Monday night. The victim said as he parked in his driveway, another car pulled in behind him and three Black males got out, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his money and keys.

The suspects then drove away with his car. Police did not reveal the make or model of the vehicle.