Rockford man caught burglarizing a Walgreen’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police responding to a burglary alarm say they apprehended Sean Savage, 50, burglarizing the business.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an alarm at the Walgreen’s at 1602 Kishwaukee Street at 4:45 a.m on Sunday.

Police say officers were able to take Savage into custody without incident.

He was charged with Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Damage to Property, Obstructing Identification, and outstanding warrants.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.