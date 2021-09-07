Rockford man charged after allegedly driving past Aragona club with a gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police say James Gaston, 22, was arrested after security officers at the Aragona Club said he drove by, displaying a handgun.

Police said officers were in the area of the Aragona Club, at 320 Kent Street, around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday morning when security officers there flagged them down.

Witnesses told police a dark-colored sedan drove by displaying a handgun. Police say they were able to find the vehicle and recovered four loaded guns from the inside. While they were conducting the stop, Gaston walked up to the car and was identified as the suspect from the earlier scene.

He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owners Identification, and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.