ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dustin Wells, 33, faces battery and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly beating a 12-year-old child at Lincoln Middle School in October, and reportedly threatened to “shoot up” the school.

According to court records, Wells was charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Battery to a Child for causing bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement to the 12-year-old on October 22nd, 2021. Official records say Wells made “contact of an insulting or provoking nature” and then punched and kicked the student on school grounds, at 1500 Charles Street.

He was further charged with Disorderly Conduct for reportedly yelling “I’ll shoot this m**********r up!” in front of several students, a school administrator, and a security guard.

Wells was also charged with Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Feburary 18th, 2022 and is being held on a $30,000 bond.