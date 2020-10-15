Rockford man charged for car theft after fleeing from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted 19-year-old Dontayvion Thomas for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle after he allegedly fled from police.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police officers spotted the stolen car on September 23rd, in the 3700 block of Auburn Street. When police tried to stop the car, Thomas allegedly fled.

Thomas faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 22nd.

