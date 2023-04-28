ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Craig “Big C” Richard, 53, in connection with armed robberies of men who visited prostitutes.

According to court records, on March 10th, Rockford Police officers met with a victim of an armed robbery in the 800 block of Buckbee Street around 1:05 p.m. The victim told police he had visited a woman, later identified as a prostitute, and when he left the residence he was approached by two men, one of whom struck him with a handgun several times in the head.

The robbers took the victim’s car keys, wallet containing $250, and credit cards.

Police said Richard was identified as a suspect.

On April 29th, at 1:25 a.m., police were called to the Alpine Inn, at 4404 E. State Street, where they met with another armed robbery victim.

The victim told officers that he had taken a prostitute to the motel, and once there she borrowed his phone to “buy more crack cocaine.” Fifteen minutes later, the victim said two men came into the room, one who was armed with a handgun— later identified as Richard — and struck the victim in the head with the gun during a struggle, the probable cause statement says.

The victim was able to flee to the bathroom and lock himself in, according to the police report. The robbers took $45 worth of his money and his car keys.

According to police, who reviewed the surveillance footage, the prostitute left the hotel and drove off in the victim’s car, which was later found abandoned in an alley on 6th Street.

The victim suffered a bump on the head and was treated at a local hospital.

Richard, who is reportedly homeless, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on April 25th and held on a $400,000 bond. He faces charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.