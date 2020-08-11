Rockford man charged in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Mikieon Taylor-Jones, 24, in connection with a shooting Monday night on Auburn Street.

Police say around 9:45 p.m. they were called to the scene in the 2500 block where a silver Nissan Altima and a black Volkswagen sedan had collided.

Officers reportedly found bullet holes in both of the vehicles, as well as shell casings.

Although all occupants of the cars had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, the two occupants of the Nissan came back as officers were arriving, police said.

Officers reportedly recovered a handgun, cocaine and cash.

Taylor-Jones, the driver, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Fraudulent ID, and several outstanding warrants.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

