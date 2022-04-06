ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Deondre Friar, 26, already in jail for attempted murder, has been charged with the overdose death of a baby girl.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Green Street on Wednesday, January 5th. There, they found an unresponsive infant under the age of two. The baby was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

As part of the follow-up investigation, detectives determined she had died of a drug overdose.

Friar was identified as the suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday, April 4th.

Friar was already in the Winnebago County Jail.

He was arrested in a drug bust in February 2021 on charges of Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Friar also faces charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm for a shooting that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 17th, 2019, at the corner of 24th Street and Broadway, near the Tender Beginnings Learning Center.

Police say a female victim was sitting in a vehicle when she was struck by a bullet allegedly fired from a dark-colored vehicle that drove past.

He has now been charged with Endangering the Life or Health of a Child Causing Death.