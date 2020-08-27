Rockford man charged with battery at Crusader Clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Tremaine Speller has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly battering a victim at Crusader Clinic in 2018.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police officers responded to a domestic call at the clinic, located at 1100 Broadway, on October 24th, 2018.
Police charged Speller with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery.
He faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted, and is due to appear in court on September 16th.
