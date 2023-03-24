BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Christopher Kienast, 51, of Rockford, has been charged in a series of storage unit burglaries in Belvidere.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, multiple units in the 6000 block of Belford Industrial Drive were burglarized and numerous items were stolen.

The investigation led police to Kienast, who was arrested on Thursday, March 23rd.

He has been charged with Burglary, and also a Failure to Appear warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Revoked Driver’s License.

Police said the investigation was still ongoing and more charges are possible.

Kienast faces up to 7 years in prison, if convicted.