DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Frank Hightower III, 53, of Rockford, after an investigation revealed he had been using a cell phone while driving and causing a fatal crash, police said.

According to ISP, Troopers responded to a crash on I-88 near Rochelle on February 1st, 2022.

Police said Hightower was driving a white Kenworth Truck-Tractor, headed westbound, and struck the rear of a black Nissan, killing the driver.

Agents discovered Hightower was using a device while driving, at the time of the crash, police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday, June 28 in Rockford and taken to the Ogle County Jail on the charge of Aggravated Use of an Electronic Communication Device Causing a Death.