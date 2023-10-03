ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged in connection to a fatal traffic crash on Monday night.

Terrance Simon, 22, is charged with aggravated DUI involving death, according to Rockford Police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Whitman Street. Simon was allegedly driving a vehicle containing two other passengers, a 42-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman. The women’s names have not been released.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway on Whitman, struck a tree and overturned. The 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.