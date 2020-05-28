Rockford man charged with another shooting offense

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demarco Sallis, 30, again faces weapons charges after allegedly firing a handgun in the 1400 block of Seminary Street Wednesday night.

Rockford Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 8:45 p.m. and met with Sallis. Police say they were able to find spent shell casings, and charged Sallis with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

He was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Sallis and his brother, Christopher, were charged with shooting at a pedestrian near Rockton Ave and Van Wie Ave in March of 2018.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories