Rockford man charged with another shooting offense

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demarco Sallis, 30, again faces weapons charges after allegedly firing a handgun in the 1400 block of Seminary Street Wednesday night.
Rockford Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 8:45 p.m. and met with Sallis. Police say they were able to find spent shell casings, and charged Sallis with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.
He was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
Sallis and his brother, Christopher, were charged with shooting at a pedestrian near Rockton Ave and Van Wie Ave in March of 2018.
