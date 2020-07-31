Rockford man charged with April murder on Oregon Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Preston Scott has been charged with killing a 55-year-old man in a shooting on Oregon Avenue on April 2nd.

Rockford Police say the incident happened in the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and found a male victim lying outside his vehicle in the street.

Police say the victim, David Foley, 55, was taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

Scott faces 7 counts of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

