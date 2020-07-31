Rockford man charged with April murder on Oregon Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Preston Scott has been charged with killing a 55-year-old man in a shooting on Oregon Avenue on April 2nd.

Rockford Police say the incident happened in the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and found a male victim lying outside his vehicle in the street.

Police say the victim, David Foley, 55, was taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

Scott faces 7 counts of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories