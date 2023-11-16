ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Isaiah Owens, 23, twice tried to rob a Rockford bank on Monday, but each time was thwarted in carrying out the robbery by a locked door.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Harvard State Bank, 2470 Eastrock Drive, at 8 a.m. for a reported attempted bank robbery.

Police learned that a suspect, later identified as Owens, had attempted to enter the bank armed with a firearm, but the door was locked.

Authorities said that Owens then tried to enter the bank a second time, by following an employee in, but the door closed and locked in time and he was unsuccessful.

Police were able to identify and track Owens to his home and arrested him on Wednesday morning.

A gun, reported stolen in Iowa, was found at his house, police said.

He was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Owens was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.