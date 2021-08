ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Eddie Lishman, 68, on charges of attempted criminal sexual assault.

According to police, officer were called to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a reported attempted rape of an adult woman.

Police say Lishman and the victim were known to each other. He was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Battery.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.