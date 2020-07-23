Rockford man faces attempted murder charges for knife attack on family of man who killed his sister

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Michael Feldberg, 20, with attempted murder after he and his family allegedly attacked the family of a man who murdered his sister.

Police say Michael Feldberg, 20, Jonathan Feldberg, 47, and Carol Feldberg, 47, confronted the family of Hsa Htoo, 29, after his sentencing on Friday, July 17th. Htoo was sentenced for his role in the murder of Danielle Son and her boyfriend, Sergio Quiroz.

Danielle Son (nee Feldberg), Quiroz, and Son’s estranged husband, Hand Son, were all reported missing in February 2018.

Hand Son, the suspect in the case, killed himself after police spotted and tried to arrest him on Thursday, February 22nd. Authorities then discovered the bodies of Danielle and Quiroz at Blackhawk Park. An autopsy revealed they had been shot to death.

In March of 2018, four members of Son’s family were charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice for destroying evidence in the case, including Htoo, Eh Tha Blay, Thee Da Cho, and Naw Naw.

According to court documents, on Friday, July 17th, 2020, the Feldbergs and Hand Son’s family attended Htoo’s sentencing. Htoo helped his brother, Hand Son, place Danielle and Quiroz’s bodies in the trunk of a car, according to prosecutors.

Hsa Htoo. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Following the sentencing, Michael Feldberg told police he “saw the family of the suspect who murdered his sister getting into their vehicle and saw them laughing at him and his family,” according to the police report.

The Feldbergs then allegedly followed the family and a family friend to a house in the 4800 block of Woodridge Court around 5:10 p.m.

As the family sat in their car in the driveway, the Feldbergs allegedly pulled in behind them to block their vehicle.

Michael Feldberg allegedly used a knife to puncture the car’s tires, then opened the driver’s side door and stabbed the victim, Htoo’s father, several times while Jonathan Feldberg opened the passenger side door and punched him several times.

While this was occurring, the family friend began recording the incident on a cell phone and became involved in an altercation with Carol Feldberg, according to the incident report.

Michael grabbed the victim’s phone and Jonathan allegedly kicked the man several times before all three suspects fled the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Michael and Jonathan Feldberg turned themselves in to police several hours after the attack. Carol Feldberg is still at large.

Michael Feldberg was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Unlawful Vehicular Invasion, Aggravated Battery, Robbery, Mob Action, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Jonathan Feldberg was charged with Unlawful Vehicular Invasion, Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Battery, Robbery and Mob Action.

Photo: Jonathan Feldberg, courtesy Winnebago County Jail.

A warrant has been issued for Carol Feldberg for the charge of Robbery and Mob Action.

