Rockford man charged with Attempted Murder in domestic battery attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Jordan Zobal has been charged for Attempted Murder in a domestic battery that sent his victim to the hospital.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, police officers were called to Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside hospital on August 11th in reference to a domestic battery victim.

Zobal was arrested and on Thursday, a Grand Jury indicted him on charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery for the crime.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

