Rockford man charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After Rockford Police Officer’s were shot at on Thursday, September 16th in the area of 3rd and Pope Streets at 1 a.m., the police conducted a follow-up investigation and identified a suspect 26-year-old Equonn Ricks.

During the shooting on September 16th, one of the officer’s cars was struck and the bullet entered the passenger side of the door.

A 4-year veteran of the police department was hit and felt a sharp pain in his side, but the bullet didn’t penetrate his ballistic vest.

The police officer was uninjured and was checked at a Rockford hospital as a safety precaution.

On Sunday, September 19th, officials say Ricks was taken into custody in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

Rick’s charges are Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Outstanding Warrant for Domestic Battery.