ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man faces one charge of attempted murder after police say he choked his wife into unconsciousness on October 15.

Bukavu Mzaliwa, 29, also faces one count of aggravated domestic battery and one other count of domestic battery, according to court documents.

Rockford Police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue Sunday night in reference to a domestic battery.

According to police, family members had contacted law enforcement and advised that Mzaliwa was choking his wife and that the woman had lost consciousness.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Mzaliwa had pushed the woman against a wall before strangling her. Mzaliwa allegedly told the woman he was going to kill her during this time.

Police allegedly found the woman on the ground, unable to get up or speak. She was then taken to Swedish American Hospital for treatment.

Mzaliwa was arrested and booked into the Winnebago County Jail, where he currently remains detained.