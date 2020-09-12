Rockford man charged with battery to a child under 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Dillon Smith was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating a child under 13 in a domestic attack, according to law enforcement officials.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Smith was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child under 13 and Aggravated Domestic Battery for the incident.
He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
