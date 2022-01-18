Rockford man charged with burglarizing a convenience store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Thomas Donahue, 55, after he allegedly was caught burglarizing a convenience store on 11th Street.

Rockford Police said officers responded to an alarm at Nice Price, at 2635 11th Street, at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday morning, and found the front glass shattered.

Donahue was reportedly still inside the business and tried to run from the officers, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

Donahue has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass to property.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.