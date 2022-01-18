Rockford man charged with burglarizing a convenience store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
thomas donahue

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Thomas Donahue, 55, after he allegedly was caught burglarizing a convenience store on 11th Street.

Rockford Police said officers responded to an alarm at Nice Price, at 2635 11th Street, at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday morning, and found the front glass shattered.

Donahue was reportedly still inside the business and tried to run from the officers, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

Donahue has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass to property.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories