Rockford man charged with Burglary after breaking into business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man was arrested Thursday for after breaking through a business’ glass door.

Rockford Police were dispatched to a business in the 4200 block of E. State Street at approximately 11 p.m. in reference to a burglary. Officers were advised that a neighboring business had reported that an individual had broken through the glass front door.

Officers reportedly found the broken door and conducted an investigation upon arrival. Officers compiled a description of the suspect, and located a subject in the area who matched the description a short time later. Craig Pinkston was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail.

Along with the charge of Burglary, Pinkston was also charged with Criminal Damage to Property.