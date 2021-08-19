Rockford man charged with causing DeKalb County crash

DEKALB, Ill (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged after police say he caused a crash in DeKalb County which sent two people to the hospital.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Cherry Valley Road, near Bucks Road in Franklin Township.

According to investigators, Carl Dittman, 57, of Rockford, tried to pass another vehicle and reportedly hit two oncoming cars.

Dittman and Oscar Cahue, of Burbank, were hospitalized following the crash. Police say both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dittman has been charged with improper lane passing.