ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged after reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Darren Coleman, 31, has been charged with Child Pornography and Grooming.

The Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate back in February. The Sensitive Crimes Unit identified Coleman as a suspect.

The minor involved knew Coleman.

A warrant was obtained for Coleman’s arrest, who was brought into custody in the 500 block of Ranger Street on Saturday.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.