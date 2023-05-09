ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged after reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.
Darren Coleman, 31, has been charged with Child Pornography and Grooming.
The Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate back in February. The Sensitive Crimes Unit identified Coleman as a suspect.
The minor involved knew Coleman.
A warrant was obtained for Coleman’s arrest, who was brought into custody in the 500 block of Ranger Street on Saturday.
He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.