Rockford man charged with child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Daniel Grotheer faces charges of downloading child pornography, after he was allegedly caught as part of an operation conducted by the Illinois State Police.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, members of the ISP were conducting an investigation into child pornography offenders on July 15th when Grotheer allegedly downloaded the material.

Police searched Grotheer’s home, in the 6100 block of Garrett Lane, on September 10th and recovered evidence.

He was charged with 3 counts of Child Pornography/Possession of a Photo of a Victim Under 13 and faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th.

