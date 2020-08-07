Rockford man charged with child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Willie Rice faces four counts of Criminal Sexual Assault to a juvenile. Police say he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

According to Rockford Police, they received a report of the abuse in May.

Rice was arrested on August 6th in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and is being extradited back to Winnebago County.

