Rockford man charged with child sex abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dane County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Willie Rice faces four counts of Criminal Sexual Assault to a juvenile. Police say he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

According to Rockford Police, they received a report of the abuse in May.

Rice was arrested on August 6th in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and is being extradited back to Winnebago County.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories