Rockford man charged with child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Willie Rice faces four counts of Criminal Sexual Assault to a juvenile. Police say he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.
According to Rockford Police, they received a report of the abuse in May.
Rice was arrested on August 6th in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and is being extradited back to Winnebago County.
