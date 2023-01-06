ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carlos Rodan, 23, has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to Rockford Police, Rodan and the victim, who is under the age of 13, were known to each other. The reported abuse occurred in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, police said.

Police were made aware of the abuse on Friday, September 16th, 2022. Their investigation resulted in charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse being pressed against Rodan, who authorities located in the Chicago area on Friday, December 19th, 2022.

He was taken into custody at the Cook County Jail and transferred to Winnebago County on December 30th, 2022.