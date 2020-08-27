Rockford man charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Arsenio Benion, 29, has been indicted by a grand jury for alleged domestic battery charges and unlawful restraint, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney office.

On August 11, Rockford police responded to the area of 1312 11th St. in reference to a domestic disturbance. The investigation evolved into a battery investigation, and Benion was developed as suspect, according to police.

Police charged him with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery, and Unlawful Restraint–adding up to 2 felonies and a misdemeanor that could require up to 7 years in prison and supervision after release if convicted.

Benion’s next court date is scheduled on September 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

