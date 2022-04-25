ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 19-year-old Datrevion Douglas for endangering the life of a child and weapons possession after he ran from officers during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers attempted to stop Douglas in the area of Chestnut and Wyman Streets around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Douglas got out and ran, but was apprehended.

Inside the car, they found a loaded gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine, police said.

Douglas was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting Arrest, Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Possession of Ammunition, and outstanding warrants.

Last year, Douglas was arrested on similar charges after police found a gun in his car during a traffic stop. Douglas reportedly ran from police prior to being arrested, according to officials.