ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged with first degree murder, reckless homicide, and criminal damage to property in connection to a 2021 crash in Rockford.

Jimmel Gum, 43, was charged on Friday. He is alleged to have killed Amanda Coliz, 28, and her unborn child after colliding head-on with her vehicle on October 18, 2021.

Amanda Colis. Photo: family handout

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m., in the 4800 block of Newburg Road. Gum sustained serious injuries, but was not initially charged with a crime.

“I don’t wish this pain on any parent, and I do believe that the man who did this should be responsible for his actions,” Coliz’ mother, Tammy Delarosa, said to Eyewitness News in 2022.

Coliz was a mother of two young daughters, who now live with their grandparents.

“We’re going to take care of [her] girls and we’re going to make sure that they’re safe and they never feel like there’s a void that’s not filled,” said Coliz’ niece, Janelle Solis, to Eyewitness News in 2022.

Gum is currently held in the Winnebago County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.