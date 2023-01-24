ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Evans, Jr., 51, on multiple charges of sex crimes with a child.

According to police, on November 14th, 2022, they received information about an adult man having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Detectives followed up with an investigation that led to Evans, who was arrested on January 18th, 2023.

He has been charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Evans was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.