Rockford man charged with home invasion, battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 49-year-old Clarence Goston on Sunday after an alleged home invasion and battery incident.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of S. 6th Street at 1:55 p.m. for a reported home invasion. The victims told police the suspect, identified as Goston, fled the scene in a van.

Officers located him a short time later, police said, and were able to take him into custody.

Goston has been charged with Home Invasion, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, and Battery.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

