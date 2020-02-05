Breaking News
President Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

Rockford man charged with home invasion in alleged stabbing attack

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old George Christopher Taylor was indicted by a Winnebago Grand Jury on Wednesday for an alleged home invasion in which a male victim was stabbed multiple times.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a home on Fairview Avenue on December 23rd, 2019, where they met a male victim who was covered in blood.

The victim told officers he had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, shoulders and back.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police say Taylor was developed as a suspect and arrested.

A Grand Jury has charged him with 2 counts of Home Invasion, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Tresspass, and Criminal Damage to Property.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories