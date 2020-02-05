Rockford man charged with home invasion in alleged stabbing attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old George Christopher Taylor was indicted by a Winnebago Grand Jury on Wednesday for an alleged home invasion in which a male victim was stabbed multiple times.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a home on Fairview Avenue on December 23rd, 2019, where they met a male victim who was covered in blood.

The victim told officers he had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, shoulders and back.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police say Taylor was developed as a suspect and arrested.

A Grand Jury has charged him with 2 counts of Home Invasion, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Tresspass, and Criminal Damage to Property.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

