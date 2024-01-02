ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Treaver Bombard, 48, has been charged with Home Invasion and Aggravated Assault after police were called to a reported crime on Saturday.

Bombard was taken into custody, but has since been released, jail records show.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Halsted Road around 5:13 p.m. and were told that Bombard broke into the residence, threatened two individuals with a handgun, and then left in a vehicle.

Officers spotted Bombard a short time later and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Police said a loaded gun was found in the car.