Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of a child over the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) – According to the Rockford Police Department, on Tuesday, September 1st, Shawn Albers, 48, was charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet.

The Rockford Police Department was initially contacted on August 17th, to investigate a report of an adult male inappropriately contacting a minor over the internet.

According to the child-predator hunting group Worldwide Predator Hunters, Inc., Albers “solicited our 14-year-old decoy for sex, but would not travel to meet because she would not send a ‘naked picture’ of herself to ‘prove’ she was not law enforcement. He met law enforcement anyway.”

Albers was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and also charged with Grooming and Distribution of Harmful Material.