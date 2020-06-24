Rockford man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of Wisconsin juvenile

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police arrested Nicholas Seymour, 28, after helping conduct a search for a missing Wisconsin juvenile.

Wisconsin Sheriff’s police requested help from the Winnebago County when the juvenile was missing from her residence in Adams County.

Deputies found the 15-year-old in the 1600 block of Myrtle Lane, and conducted an investigation that led to Seymour’s arrest.

Seymour is charged with three counts of sex abuse, unlawful restraint, possession of child pornography.

He is being held at Winnebago County Jail, and his bond is set at $1 million.

