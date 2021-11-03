Rockford man charged with killing 73-year-old woman in 2020 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Honor Ash, 20, has been arrested for an August 2020 crash which killed 73-year-old Kathleen Bowes.

According to court records, Ash was speeding when he ran a red light at N. 2nd and E. State Street, in front of City Hall, hitting a car occupied by Bowes and another person, around 10:25 a.m.

Bowes was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say Ash was high on cannabis at the time of the incident. He has been charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Resulting in Death and Reckless Homicide.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 9th, 2021.