Rockford man charged with killing Madison man over dice game loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Von Johnson, Jr., 26, was arrested in Rockford on Thursday by the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service for a murder in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Johnson is alleged to have killed a 64-year-old man in a restroom on September 6th.

The criminal complaint against Johnson said he lost $1,600 in a dice game at Penn Park, 2101 Fisher Street, followed the man into the restroom, and shot him four to five times.

Rockford Police said Friday that detectives with the Rockford Police Intel Unit and Narcotics Unit participated in a search warrant for Johnson’s arrest in the 500 block of Royal Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said two guns, several high capacity magazines, ammunition and cocaine were found inside the house.

Johnson, Jr. was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of Cocaine.