LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park police have arrested Ali Alsaeidy, 21, for a Sunday night shooting that left a victim hospitalized.

According to police, officers were called to the 4400 block of Kellee Lane around 10:53 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a non-lethal gunshot wound.

Police identified Alsaeidy, a Rockford resident, as the suspect. He was arrested on the charge of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond pending his first court appearance.