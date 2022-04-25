ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antwone Lee, 25, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Herman Bowser, who was shot to death during a vehicle chase in January 2021.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a reported car chase and shooting. They found Bowser lying in the road near a crashed vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Charges have now been issued against Lee for First Degree Murder.

Lee is currently in custody in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.