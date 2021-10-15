Man charged with murder of pregnant Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anthony Smith, 21, has been charged in the murder of Jennifer Simmons, 19, Bruce Street in August.

Police said officers were called to the 600 block of Bruce Street around 8:10 p.m. on August 22nd.

Simmons suffered a gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where both she and the unborn child were pronounced dead. Simmons was 7 1/2 months pregnant at the time of the murder, police said.

Smith, the suspect in the case, was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was recently released from the hospital and charged with First Degree Murder. He has been booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Smith faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.